Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall

(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween.

EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program.

Hidden throughout the three-part haunted house, people will uncover three secret bars: Voodoo Blues, Expedition Base Camp and Von Rose Distillery.

The description for each bar is below.

Voodoo Blues Secret Bar

"This New Orleans-themed Secret Bar is available to Bar Creep Pass holders, and contains oddities and collections that make chills run up your spine. Was this place once used to concoct evil potions? Let's hope that the drinks they serve are not cursed! Once inside, Madame LaLaurie has prepared a freshly baked Beignet for you, and has two 21+ specialty drinks available for purchase. Will you take the red pill or the blue pill?"

Expedition Basecamp Secret Bar

"The Legendary Expeditions Company has setup a temporary basecamp while they attempt to unearth the newly discovered Anglor temple and pillage it for its riches. Grab a stiff drink from Johnny Plunder at this one-of-a-kind secret bar. Access requires the Bar Creep Pass and 21+ years of age."

Von Rose Distillery Secret Bar

"Local residents recently discovered that the wealthy Rosecliff Hall family had built out a secret distillery on their property to brew their own spirits. The family had a keen taste for whiskey & bourbon, but sometime since then, blood-thirsty vampires had taken over the distillery as their sleeping quarters. It's a good thing that you brought some cloves of garlic with you to Hush Haunt this evening. Access requires the Bar Creep Pass and 21+ years of age."

To get to the bars, ticket holders will be granted access through a branded token, which you can get through interacting with monsters and characters, and looking for clues on social media.

Those who don't want to miss the bar can buy tickets for HUSH Haunted House and add on a V.I.P. Bar Creep Pass for $10.

“We are so excited to work with the incredibly talented team at HUSH and bring new elements to the already award-winning haunt. A secret bar is the ultimate immersive experience. Access is granted only to those lucky enough to acquire a token,” hinted Steven Sheldon, EPIC Entertainment Group. “Select characters and crew members throughout the event possess the tokens for access. Follow the mystifying clues hinting about the access points, present a token, and you’re in.”

“With 2022 being our 10th season, we wanted to take the guest experience to the next level and fully immerse them into the creative world of HUSH Haunted Attraction,” shared Cody Bailey, HUSH Haunted Attraction CEO and Founder. “Having spent countless hours designing and building Michigan's first haunted attraction secret bar program in collaboration with the creative minds from EPIC Entertainment Group, we look forward to fulfilling our mission for excellence in experiential entertainment.”

HUSH will also debut Legendary Axe, an axe-throwing establishment with food and drinks, open on select days during the time the haunted house is open.

HUSH Haunted Attraction will open for select dates from Sept. 30 through Nov. 6, with general admission tickets starting at $19.99, a

Tickets are on sale now at their website.