Sister dead following sibling shoot-out in Sterling Heights, police say

Sterling Heights police say they are investigating after a fatal shoot-out between siblings Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 6050 block of 19 Mile around 9 a.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they reportedly found a 54-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

According to Sterling Heights police, the brother was the one to call 911 and remained on the scene to speak with detectives.

Police say they are still investigating, but believe the shooting happened between the brother and sister over a family business dispute. Both of them reportedly pulled out guns and began shooting, but the woman was the only one struck.

Both guns were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-446-2825.




