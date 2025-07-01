Sister Pie reveals summer interlude schedule; here's where you can find them

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just over a month after announcing it would be making temporary changes and taking an interlude, Sister Pie released its summer schedule.

Last month, Sister Pie owner Lisa Ludwinski posted to the bakery's Instagram page on that the "temporary, necessary" changes came in the midst of "challenge and chaos."

"Although the spirit of Sister Pie is alive and well, I’ve arrived at the conclusion that the business isn’t working in its current state. There are multiple, intersecting factors that contribute to this, and most urgently in the form of a financial crisis," Ludwinski wrote in the post.

Watch below: Sister Pie in Detroit making 'temporary, necessary' changes amid challenging times

She said the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and they have been struggling to recover ever since.

"At the beginning of 2025, it became clear that something really radical had to happen in order for us to kind of climb back," Ludwinski said.

Instead, the business will enter a period of "rest and radical reconfiguration, of exploration and experimentation, and of occasional pop-ups and events to keep the roof over our heads."

Watch below: Ludwinski talks about the Sister Pie interlude

She did say that people will still be able to satisfy their Sister Pie cravings periodically.

Ludwinski also wrote that the bakery will still be fulfilling special orders and teaching baking classes throughout the time. You can sign up for baking classes on the Sister Pie website.

"We are selling at Eastern Market over the summer, there's going to be new classes that we'll add that are going to be available for people to take," she said.

On Tuesday, July 1, Sister Pie posted its summer schedule. They also said this month, they'll work on envisioning the future and share a final draft with anyone interested in reading it.

The schedule includes pop-ups, plus different lunches and breakfasts at Sister Pie during the summer.

Check out the schedule below.

