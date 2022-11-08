Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff will gather to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop group Migos.

He was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley.

A woman and another man were also wounded. No arrests have been made.

Quality Control Music and Motown Records said in a news release Tuesday that a celebration will be held in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at noon Friday.

Free tickets will be available to Georgia residents through Ticketmaster.

The 28-year-old Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.