Sleeping Bear Dunes hosting 5 'star parties' in 2023

Star Parties are returning to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore this summer, giving people the opportunity to take in the night sky in darkness.

According to the National Parks Service, the Star Parties will happen once a month at the Dune Climb.

There will be drop-in telescope and information stations available for people to use at their leisure, and you can also bring your own binoculars, beach chairs and blankets.

"Starry night skies and natural darkness are important components of the special places the NPS protects. National parks hold some of the last remaining harbors of darkness and provide an excellent opportunity to experience this endangered resource," the NPS said.

The dates for the Star Parties are:

