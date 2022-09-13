Sleeping Bear Dunes offers free admission, volunteer chance on Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day

(WXYZ) — You can get free entry into Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on National Public Lands Day as part of a volunteer effort to help clean up the park.

It's happening on Saturday, Sept 24 as part of National Public Lands Day, and it's an opportunity for people to enjoy and give back to the public places they love.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to gather across the nation to help clean up national parks on Sept. 24.

The entrance fee for the National Lakeshore will be waived on Sept. 24, and people will be able to help out in the trail work-bee from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No reservations are needed. You can meet at the visitor center in Empire, and dress for the weather. The National Parks Service will provide tools and equipment.

Participants will also get a coupon for an additional free one-day entrance pass to public lands to use any time before Sept. 23, 2023.