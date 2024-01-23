Sleet, icy roads causing accidents throughout metro Detroit Tuesday

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Winter weather, sleet and icy roads are making Tuesday morning's commute a major headache for metro Detroit drivers.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has confirmed the following incidents:
Crash on WB I-96
Location: WB I-96 after Livernois
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane
Event Type: Crash County: Wayne
Reported: 6:58 AM
Crash on SB I-275
Location: SB I-275 at Michigan Ave
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Reported: 5:46 AM
Crash on SB I-75
Location: SB I-75 after E Holly Rd
Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:47 AM
Crash on NB I-75
Location: NB I-75 after Baldwin
Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:44 AM
Crash on WB I-94
Location: I-94 at Ann Arbor Saline/Exit 175
Lanes Blocked: Left Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Washtenaw
Reported: 5:44 AM
Crash on NB M-10
Location: NB M-10 after Evergreen
Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:40 AM
Crash on EB I-96
Location: EB I-96 after Inkster
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Reported: 5:40 AM
Crash on WB I-94
Location: WB I-94 at 10 Mile
Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Macomb
Reported: 5:41 AM
Crash on SB I-75
Location: SB I-75 at 12 Mile
Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:27 AM