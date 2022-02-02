Watch
Slick roads possible as rain changes to snow in metro Detroit; road crews preparing to salt

Roads in metro Detroit will be slick on Wednesday morning as rain will turn to snow and the temperatures will drop.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:01:42-05

(WXYZ) — Some snow removal experts say this big winter storm could make their job a little more challenging because we are seeing rain before the snow.

Normally, you would see trucks already out on the roads slating ahead of a massive snowstorm, making it easier to clear snow off the ground after it settles.

Instead, the Calvary will have to wait for the transition from rain to snow before doing anything, and they expect Wednesday's snowfall to be the hardest to clear.

In Oakland County, crews were called in at 3 a.m. in preparation for the snowstorm. They are reminding people to watch for icy conditions on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Macomb County said trucks are on the road and working to keep them as safe as possible.

Leroy Schultz has 10 different snowplows in his fleet. His team is in the thick of preparation, which means tightening every bolt, testing engines and more.

"Once it turns over to snow, we're going to hit the ground running," he said.

