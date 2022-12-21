Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills.

"A 63 year old male pilot from Detroit made an emergency landing and crashed on Stellantis property after experiencing engine trouble. The male was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved in the crash," Auburn Hills police said in a Tweet Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is known at this time.