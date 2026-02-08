SMART provides warming buses across metro Detroit during extreme cold

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As bitterly cold temperatures grip southeast Michigan, the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation is deploying warming buses across Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties to help protect vulnerable community members from dangerous weather conditions.

I visited one of the mobile warming centers near Macomb Mall in Roseville, where the SMART bus remained stationary to serve as a refuge for anyone needing to escape the freezing temperatures.

"I think that's nice," said Sheila, a woman waiting for her regular bus near the mall. "It was very freezing cold, very freezing, very freezing cold."

The warming buses operate free of charge from Saturday, Feb. 7-Sunday, Feb. 8, running during two shifts: 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The mobile warming centers are stationed at various locations throughout metro Detroit, including:



Phoenix Center in Pontiac

Southland Center in Taylor, 23000 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Fairlane Mall in Dearborn, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Old Redford Meijer in Detroit, 21433 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48219

Mack Avenue and Moross Road

Greenfield and Joy roads (DDOT may be moved around based on usage)

Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066

"This is something that is important to us; safety is a cornerstone," said Bernard Parker, chief marketing officer at SMART.

Parker explained the reasoning behind the warming bus program during our conversation aboard one of the mobile units.

"Michigan has had, I would say, this year alone, probably unprecedented temperatures below 20, and we want to do something for the greater good," Parker said.

The warming buses also attract community organizations looking to help those in need. Gail Marlow from Motor City Mitten Mission visited the different warming bus locations to distribute food, blankets, bus passes and other essential items.

"It's so important to have the buses because it's become quite the respite center for people who are struggling with homelessness and don't have any place to go to," Marlow said.

Parker emphasized the meaningful impact of the program on the community.

"To be able to help folk is a blessing," Parker said.

