So we've looked into mPerks at Meijer and Walmart Plus, and now it's time to feature Kroger's Boost Membership.

7 Smart Shopper: How Kroger's Boost Membership can help you save on groceries

Yolanda Dawson is a fan. She has been a boost member for several years. Her favorite perk?

“The gas mileage, the points for the gas mileage," Yolanda said.

When you're a Boost member, your gas points double. Every dollar you spend equals two gas points. 100 points gets you ten cents off per gallon.

But if you shop on Fridays, every dollar gets you five point. So essentially, if you spend 20 bucks on Friday, that's 10 cents off every gallon. If you're bill is $120 or over, you get a dollar off each gallon.

Cam Barrett, the Michigan Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger, says a grovery store on wheels will deliever fresh produce, snacks and goods right to your door.

"One of the best things about being a boost member is that free Kroger delivery," Cam said. “If you have the higher level membership that’s same day delivery. If you have the lower one, don’t worry, we’re going to get it to you the next day.”

The higher tier membersship will run you $99 annually, the second tier is $69.99

I asked Cam if there were any hidden gems of having a Boost Membership.

"We do boost bonus days. So what that means for our loyal Boost members is you have the opportunity to redeem free Kroger products," Cam replied.

And great news: Boost Bonus Days are happening now through July 29, offering steep deels on everything from Kroger cheese to Starbucks creamer.

“I also get the weekly deals I sign up for them on my phone," one shopper told me.

Every week, Kroger offers at least 150 digital deals, whether you're a Boost member or not. You clip them online or through the app and you can easily save.

And I know it's so easy and conveinent to shop online, but there are great reasons to shop in stores, too, and don't miss out on the digital deals. Just take the weekly ad to the register and all the hundreds of digital deals will automatically come off your total.

Another bonus to Boost: free subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu+ or ESPN+.

