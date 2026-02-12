(WXYZ) — Shoppers frequenting an Asian grocery store in Madison Heights are seeing noticeably lower prices on items like different meats and vegetables.

On this week's Smart Shopper, I went to 168 Asian Mart in Madison Heights to talk to the store's owner about the importance of a happy and affordable meal.

See the full story in the video below

7 Smart Shopper: How shopping at an Asian grocery store can save you money

Brady Ashworth and his mom, Kimberlee Mitchell, say 168 Asian Mart is their go-to spot for Asian groceries.

“A lot of fresh food, much larger variety of products in general," Brady said. "Wontons, dumplings, noodles, making our own ramen."

From fresh duck to matcha-flavored Kiat Kats, there's truly something for everyone inside of one of Michigan's largest Asian grocery stores.

“We have all different people coming in, so happy, and finds things amazing they've never find in their life," Cindy Wang, the chairwoman for 168 Group, said.

Wang and her husband opened the store in 2010.

“In Asian culture, it' all about happy meal at home," Wang said.

“It's a sticker shock when you go into Meijer and then you come here and buy pork. It's a major difference," Mikki Danow, a shopper, said.

Danow said she also takes full advantage of these low poultry prices.

“I really compared buying meat, even beef, hamburger, pork, fish. Everything is cheaper here," Danow said.

Organic chicken is $4.49 a pound at the market, but during a price check, it's more expensive at other stores.

Wang said the secret to slashing prices is innovation, and using technology, including a packing and labeling machine that does what two employees would be doing.

"We try to cut down the labor," she said, instead focusing on lower prices for their customers.

Wang also told us they can sell pork for lower prices because they buy the whole pig, and sell everything, even the pig's head.

“They have all the same variety that a standard American grocery store might have," shopper Dominique Niespolo said. "ou can come here, buy your lettuce, avocado and cucumbers, but you can also get so many other things and the prices are always better."

