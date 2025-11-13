7 Smart Shopper: The app that can save you money on takeout from local restaurants, coffee shops

Every week, we are dedicated to saving you money with our 7 Smart Shopper series. This week, I'm exploring the app 'Too Good To Go', where businesses will sell food they no longer want to sell in-store for a deep discount.

The app that can save you money on takeout from local restaurants, coffee shops

Award-winning coffee, decadent desserts, and a vibey atmosphere cemented Dessert Oasis as a staple in the coffee business in metro Detroit.

“Dessert Oasis started as a family-owned business in 2009. We were primarily focused back in those days on desserts and live music and being a community gathering place," said Nathan Hamood, the store's owner.

Hamood soon realized coffee was brewing up more business, so they shifted focus.

“And over the years, we have really honed our craft in roasting coffee and have since grown into the coffee roasting company," Nathan said.

“And to speak to how quickly you are like an early adopter and evolved your business, you were one of the first businesses in metro Detroit to try and jump on the too good to go app," I responded.

Too Good To Go is an app where businesses can post food they no longer want to sell in-store for a steep discount. There are big box chains and local businesses on the app, like Ultimate Pizza Walled Lake. A surprise bag is going for $6.99, and that would typically be $21.

Many see it as a win-win: businesses cut down on waste and recoup some food cost, and customers get great deals!

Meals on the app are first come, first serve, and you can find treats like an assortment of pastries from Dessert Oasis that would range anywhere from $18-20 in store, going for under $6 on the app. And if you want soul food, I found a $6 meal from Prime BBQ Smokehouse, which will get you a meat and three sides.

Waly Yasso is the owner and operator of Prime BBQ Smokehouse. He tells me since the government shutdown, demand for his $6 deal is up.

“The food is perfectly fine, it's perfectly conditioned food. It's all up to temperature. It’s just we cook fresh every morning," Yasso said. “The maximum we can sell is 30 meals, and we sell out every night.”

Cat Locoman has been scrolling the app for deals for about a year.

"My only complaint is that I wish there were more participating restaurants," she said. "It's a great way to save. I'd encourage everyone to check it out."

