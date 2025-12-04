Smart Shopper: Local sports nutritionist on healthy 'struggle meals' with sustenance

(WXYZ) — Have you ever heard of a struggle meal? It's a super inexpensive meal you make when you're looking to stretch a buck! Some popular ones are ramen, hot dogs, spaghetti or grilled cheese. Today I'm sharing some healthy struggle meals with some sustenance.

The gumbo above may not look like a struggle meal you're used to, but what if I told you it cost two dollars per serving?

Brittany Hadley is a sports nutritionist turned owner of Fresh Start.

"I had to learn how to budget," Hadley said. "We do healthy meals and deliver them throughout metro Detroit. and try to transition people's diet from more dense to lighter, healthier foods, typically gradually, but also affordable.”

Food plus delivery will cost $12/meal through Fresh Start, which is already a great deal, but making the recipes at home adds up to about $12 for the whole pot.

Hadley walked me through her super-simple slow cooker gumbo. Into a pot, you add your celery, onions, a can of tomato sauce, and 48 oz of chicken broth.

“This is typically 2 dollars for this big one," Hadley said. "But once again I'm a fan of Sam's Club because I get this big thing for 6 dollars. How many times can I use this? How many recipes, right?"

Next is the meats.

“It’s a Sam's Club chicken, but when I get home and turn it into something else, that girl is Samantha," Hadley said. "You never know what you’re going to get.”

Well, today Samantha is getting diced and going into the pot, along with sausage that has been slightly seared. Add in your seasonings and Okra if you like, and let it simmer.

"All together for a family of four, you are looking at $14, and you will get 8 servings or more from the pot," Hadley said.

Hadley showed me another cheap meal.

"This is going to be our turkey stroganoff, our beef fake-out. Turkey is a leaner cut of meat, and it's more affordable," Hadley said.

You sauté ground turkey and onions, and then add your seasonings, including a gravy packet, chicken broth, and cream.

"If you don't have heavy cream, use half and half, who's going to know, right?" Hadley said. "It's 2 dollars as opposed to 5 dollars."

Then we add mushrooms, diced cauliflower, and Parmesan cheese. The total cost is roughly $12 for six servings; it's super quick, super easy, and super delicious.