Smart Shopper: Testing store brand to see if the taste is worth the savings

An easy switch that can save you 10-50 percent on an item? Buying store brand! It's a trend that continues to climb, while helping people stretch their savings.

Denise Ford, a general manager at Walmart, tells me it's Great Value braded items are outpacing name brands.

“I would say double or triple more," Denise said. “I realize, like when I tour in the morning, I see my great value area depleted. Before it used to be kind of half and half neck and neck.”

People choosing store brand over the names and characters they grew up loving rose four percent last year alone, bringing the U.S. record to $271 billion, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Acssociation.

And it's hard to argue when you look at the prices. Meijer brand potato chips are $1.99 for 7.75 oz. For 8 oz of Lay's you’re looking at $5.

Kroger estimates 93 percent of its shoppers reach for store brand, but not everyone is convinced.

“I still do name brand, It depends on what it is," said Lorell Jackson.

Lorell tells me gambling on a product is not always worth the risk, so I decided to test people's taste buds, with store-brand chips in one cup and name-brand brand in the other.

"This taste more salty," said Shantae Kigler (pink shirt), referring to the store brand.

"I like this one better, it kind of gives store brand," said Brittany Baltimore, who was actually referring to the name brand.

“I actually think they both taste about the same. This has more salt, that I like so I would go with these," said Kurt Layle, who went with the store brand. “I buy what I like and so a lot of times I do buy store brand. I feel like they taste better or the same.”

If you have been to the grocery store, then you know the name is the game in school supplies. Next week, I will be sharing how to save money on Back-to-School items.