Smithsonian wants photos taken at Disney for future project

(WXYZ) — Photos taken at Walt Disney World or Disneyland could be a part of a future project with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The group is asking for photos to show how the theme parks have changed throughout the years.

Photos that are Candid, posed and even blurry could be accepted to become historical artifacts.

Smithsonian officials ask that a story about what the visit meant be sent along with the photos. They also ask that people include their name and best way to reach them in their submissions.

If you’re interested in sending in photos, email them to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu. More information can be found online.