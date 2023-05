(WXYZ) — Motown Legend Smokey Robinson will be performing in the motor city this summer! The former Miracles frontman will perform at Fox Theatre on August 5.

Tickets are available for presale on Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available to the general public the following day, Friday, May 12.

The American R&B Legend was raised on the north end of Detroit and is known for hit songs like "Shop Around," "I Second That Emotion,” and "Don't Know Why."