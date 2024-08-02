Snake River Falls at Cedar Point closing at the end of the summer

Snake River Falls at Cedar Point is closing at the end of the summer, officials announced on Friday.

The boat ride opened in 1993 and was the tallest, steepest and fastest water flume ride in the world back when it opened. It stands 82 feet above Frontier Town.

According to Cedar Point officials, Snake River Falls will permanently close on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2024, as they make way for a future expansion.

"What’s that expansion? Of course we can’t tell you that. Yet," Cedar Point Communications Director Tony Clark said in a blog post.

Cedar Point said they'll have more details on a "last splash" special event in the coming weeks.

