SNAP benefits pause leaves over 1 million Michigan residents scrambling for food assistance

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The clock has run out for food benefits for millions of Americans, including many neighbors in metro Detroit and around the state, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been instructed by the federal government to pause food assistance payments under the SNAP Program starting Nov. 1.

The pause affects approximately 1.4 million people in Michigan, giving them just days to figure out where their next meal will come from. The disruption stems from the continuing federal government shutdown that has affected many federal programs and has now reached Michiganders' dinner tables.

Community members are stepping up in a big way to help fill the gap.

Jennifer Woods, an adoptive parent who lost her job as a 911 dispatcher, knows firsthand how difficult it can be to ask for help.

"It's hard to say we need help. Especially as mamas, we're supposed to take care of our babies. And when we can't, we need help," Woods said. “I will do without, I’m fine. But my kids, I gotta take care of my kids."

After losing her job, Woods faced mounting challenges.

"Bills were piling up and then my husband's car died out on him and it was just like if one thing could go wrong, everything went wrong," Woods said.

While Woods received some SNAP benefits, they only helped partially. The rest of her groceries were covered by Stephanie Freed, owner of Misfit Yoga Studio in Clawson.

"I've been through hard times, and I had people throw the bat signal out for me and I promised it was going to come back around," Freed said.

Now that SNAP benefits are paused, residents like Freed are stepping up even more. She's collecting diapers, food and formula for families that will need help once SNAP is gone.

"We wanted to make sure we had something for the moms and kids, cause if we can take care of the basics, then they can afford Christmas, they can keep the other things going," Freed said.

Jordan Azzopardi is also helping by running a food pantry out of her front yard in Romulus, stocked with canned goods, snacks and other essential items.

"We have ibuprofen and children's Motrin and things like that. We try to keep medical essentials this time of year too," Azzopardi said.

She says 10 to 15 families already stop by every week, and the need has been eye-opening.

"It was really eye opening right from the beginning to see how many neighbors and friends actually needed help that," Azzopardi said.

She expects the number of neighbors in need to increase come Nov. 1, but it only motivates her to keep her 24/7 "Cruella Doughville Delano Blessing Box" located at 11132 Delano Street fully stocked.

"I'm prepared for it. I'm ready to make sure it's full every day," Azzopardi said.

A list of food resources in metro Detroit for those in need is available here.

