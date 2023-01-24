Snow removal companies prepare for latest anticipated snowstorm

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nate Cole, 15 years in the snow removal business has taught him a lot. He said he's built 4 Seasons Lawn Care and Snow Removal little by little.

He said preparation for a snowstorm is always key.

“You get nervous before these big storms," Cole said. “Your phones are ringing constantly, you know. You’re just trying to keep up and stay as safe as you can."

He spent Tuesday afternoon fueling up some of his fleet, showing 7 Action News the process of loading salt in the salt spreader, and took us on a ride-along to one of the properties he’s contracted to clear.

Cole said 95% of his clientele are other businesses with just a handful of residential customers.

“Just make sure everything’s loaded, make sure we got enough shovels... check the oil on all the trucks," he explained.

Despite all of the preparation, Cole said something can and will go wrong.

“You’re going to have things that are going to break down. You just go in expecting it because it’s going to happen. We run about 10 trucks. If two or three break down, it just comes with the territory," Cole said.

So, he said he plans for the worse. If the forecast calls for 5 inches to 8 inches of snow, he plans for 8 inches to 9 inches.

“I think more importantly, too, is making sure you’re hydrated, making sure you eat well the day before and leading up to it, making sure you get enough rest. A storm like this, because like I was saying, you might be up 72 straight hours," Cole said.