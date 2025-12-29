Police investigate multiple crashes involving 50+ vehicles on I-75

(WXYZ) — High winds and snow squalls are causing issues on the roads across metro Detroit on Monday.

Northbound I-75 after McNichols in Wayne County was closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly before noon. It reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Michigan State Police say responding troopers determined there were 25 separate crashes involving 59 passenger cars and semi trucks. That total does not include cars that left the scene without a crash report being filed.

Michigan State Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they help with the cleanup. They are also reminding drivers to leave plenty of room for the vehicle ahead of them.

“We continue to remind drivers to drive at a speed while they can control their vehicle,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “If you are driving at a speed or a distance where you need to slam on your brakes to stop, you are asking for trouble.”

A City of Detroit official said 30 vehicles were involved in the crashes on I-75, and multiple people were injured. The official said no deaths have been reported in connection with today's crashes.

Additional issues have been reported on the roads amid the snowy conditions.

Check out the traffic map here.

