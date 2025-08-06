DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Artists Market has officially reopened following extensive water damage earlier this year. The nonprofit gallery, which is the oldest local nonprofit gallery in the Midwest, suffered over $200,000 in damage when a pipe burst and flooded the space.

"Trial by fire of course. Didn't have it on our bingo card for 2025, but we are so excited to be back," said Miah J. Davis, the executive director of Detroit Artists Market.

'So excited to be back': Detroit Artists Market reopens after $200,000 in flood damage

The gallery, located off Woodward Avenue, was preparing for an exhibition opening when disaster struck.

"We walked into water raining into the gallery on the day what was supposed to be an exhibition opening for dope women in media. It was absolutely bonkers to see the volume of water coming down into the space," Davis said.

Fortunately, none of the artwork set to be displayed was damaged, but the gallery required significant repairs to replace pipes, flooring and drywall.

After months of renovations, the Detroit Artists Market reopened its doors last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location it has called home for over 20 years.

"We had hundreds of visitors come during our community day — so many artists and people we haven't seen in so long and we're just so grateful for our community," Davis said.

Currently, the gallery features work from over 40 local metro Detroit artists. Christopher Moore, an artist visiting from Brooklyn, New York, expressed his enthusiasm about the reopening.

"I'm just stoked that they're back," Moore said. "I really like how it's curated and how everything flows."

Art consultant Peter Gahan also visited to view the renovations and browse the latest pieces on display.

"It's one of the most important venues for local artist," Gahan said. "Today was really amazing. I found probably six or seven artists that have tremendous potential for me in the near future."

The Detroit Artists Market is free and open to the public.

"Please come visit!" Davis said.

