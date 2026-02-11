DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local woman is sharing her story after prosecutors say she was stabbed multiple times by a man she met on the Facebook Dating app, hoping her experience will encourage other survivors to speak up and seek help.

Jakayla Archie, 27, said she was assaulted and stabbed by 31-year-old Detroit resident Donneal Darren Sandridge-Jones during what started as a casual date last month.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

'So scary': Woman describes alleged attack by man she met on Facebook Dating app

"I was really thinking I'm glad I made it out alive because my mother, you know, what would he have done with my body if I didn't make it out that night?" Archie said through tears.

Archie said it was one of the darkest days of her life, uncertain she would ever make it out alive.

"It was just so scary for me. Then I felt like I was just alone and I was trying to get away but any which way I turned, I couldn't get away," she said.

WXYZ

Archie decided to try Facebook Dating around the holidays and matched with Sandridge-Jones. After chatting online for about a month, she said they started going out and met up a few times at his home on Elmdale Street in Detroit.

"Listen to music, watch movies and stuff like that, just casual dating," she said about the few times they hung out.

But during their last meeting in January, she said Sandridge-Jones was irate for reasons unknown to her. Shortly after they met, she says he became aggressive.

"That's when he ran and he went to go get the knife and he stabbed me in my throat and he cut me and then he told me 'b****, I'll kill you,'" Archie said.

Jakayla Archie

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Archie was stabbed multiple times and then was allegedly forced to drive the suspect around to multiple locations.

"He's yelling like 'b****, keep driving, keep driving. You want me to kill you? You want me to kill you?'" she said.

Bleeding and terrified, she said she followed his orders until they ended up back at his home. The suspect also allegedly broke the windows of her car. Archie was ordered inside the suspect's home until she found an opportunity to grab her keys and run away, calling 911 after hours of what she calls, torture.

Meta Facebook Dating App

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Sandridge-Jones was arrested Jan. 31 and was charged with two other separate domestic violence incidents, all of which allegedly occurred at his home and all of which allegedly occurred with women he was dating at the time.

Archie is physically OK now, but mentally still hasn't recovered and is giving dating a break. She hopes her story reminds women to stay vigilant and speak up.

"I don't want anyone to feel that it's embarrassing to go through domestic violence. Don't be embarrassed about anything — it happens," she said.

Sandridge-Jones remains at the Wayne County Jail. He's facing multiple charges including assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment and malicious destruction of property. He's due back in court later this week.

Detroit police told 7 News Detroit they haven't received any additional reports tied to the suspect, but that it doesn't mean they're not out there, encouraging anyone that may be a victim of domestic violence to speak up and give them a call.

Meta could not be immediately reached for comment about the incident.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, please know you are not alone. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. It's available 24/7 and is confidential and free.

________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.