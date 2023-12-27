Watch Now
Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds

Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 14:06:19-05

A study from Harvard says social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year.

The researchers say the findings show a need for government regulation of social media since the companies that stand to make money from children who use their platforms have failed to meaningfully self-regulate.

They also note such regulations, as well greater transparency from tech companies, could help alleviate harms to youth mental health.

And curtail potentially harmful advertising practices that target children and adolescents. The platforms themselves don't make public how much money they make from minors.

