Some electric bikes now allowed on state bike trails after new policy

Electric bikes will soon be allowed on Michigan State Park trails after the state's Natural Resources Commission approved a proposal last week.

The proposal now allows class 1 electric bikes to be operated on improved surface trails that are managed by the state. Under Michigan law, a class 1 electric bike has a motor that provides assistance when the rider is pedaling and reaches speeds up to 20 mph.

According to the proposal, the state manages about 3,000 miles of trails open to the use of bicycles on both the Parks and Recreation and Forest Resources Division.

The improved surface trails – which would allow the class 1 e-bikes, are trails that have an asphalt, crushed limestone, or similar surface, or rail trail.

Earlier this year, the state put out the proposal and sought public comment on the plan. According to the land use order, "the majority of comments received have been in support of expansion."

Under the proposal, class 2 e-bikes will also be authorized for anyone with a mobility disability on bicycle trails through the issuance of an annual use permit. Class 2 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that propels the bicycle to a speed of no more than 20 mph – whether or not the rider is pedaling.

The land use order will be in effect for one year, according to the DNR, and if after the one-year period they find negative impacts, they will rescind the order. However, if there are no negative impacts, then the order will remain in effect.