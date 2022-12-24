Some face dangerous road conditions to see family for Christmas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s almost Christmas and despite a heavy winter storm impacting our area, many families are still making a long drive to visit loves ones.

7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet went live on the roads Friday evening with a look at conditions and how families are making it through our area.

“We were planning to come up here for Christmas. I’m originally from Farmington Hills and we now live in Texas — two of us in Austin, two in Wichita Falls,” Steve Shade said.

Leaving Texas Wednesday night and traveling through metro Detroit, Shade and his family were almost to his brother’s home in Farmington Hills when they faced extreme cold and ice.

“Drove straight through 18 hours, so that we would miss this weather,” Shade said. “This morning, getting on these icy roads, it’s been a long time for me.”

Live drive amid challenging road conditions

Samantha Elms is also traveling from Texas.

“Grew up in Texas, so the roads are kind of scary for me. This morning was a surprise. It’ll be good whenever we can clear out the car a little bit.”

Another driver, Douglas Harper, coming to Southfield from Indianapolis is braving the cold, wind, snow and ice.

Harper also grew up in metro Detroit but says this Christmas weekend is off to a challenging start. There are plenty of hazards to take into account.

“I was traveling from Indianapolis. I got a little bit of it on the way here. It’s kind of crazy,” he said.

Keeping tabs on road conditions

He says above all, taking steps to slow down and pay extra attention are top priority to ensure safe arrival to connect with loved ones.

“Grandma, great-grandma, mom, dad -- we’re kind of coming from all over,” Harper said.

As severe cold continues to blanket our area, another Texan admitted he forgot to pack gloves and some other items that come in handy amid the freeze.

“Trying to get out of the house in Wichita Falls, try to get on the road before we hit bad weather on the way here. Lived in Texas my whole life, so this is pretty crazy. My hands immediately froze as soon as I stepped outside,” Jimmy Elms said.

Roads were covered with patches of snow as crews try to keep them clear.