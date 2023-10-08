Watch Now
Some GOP candidates propose acts of war against Mexico to stop fentanyl

Experts say that won't work
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, right, between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 08, 2023
MIAMI (AP) — Many of the GOP candidates running for president say they would carry out acts of war against Mexico in response to the trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

More than 75,000 people in the United States died last year from overdoses of synthetic opioids, an annual figure more than 20 times higher than a decade ago.

That rhetoric from the GOP candidates is welcomed by some families who've lost loved ones to fentanyl and have long argued that Washington hasn't done enough to address the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

But analysts and nonpartisan experts warn that talk of war won't end the crisis and instead fuels the racism and xenophobia that undermine efforts to stop drug trafficking.

