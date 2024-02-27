Shelter in place lifted in Marine City, gunman taken into custody

Watch Now
Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 23:03:38-05

MARINE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shelter in place has been lifted for an area in Marine City where police were investigating a barricaded gunman situation Monday night.

The gunman was taken into custody, Marine City police said around 10:45 p.m.

The area that was asked to shelter in place was in the 300 block of S. Belle River Road and the 500 block of E. St. Clair Street, between S. Parker and E. Main streets. Police posted the public safety announcement around 8:40 p.m. and provided a brief update around 9:40 p.m. Around 10:45 p.m., they said the gunman had been taken into custody without incident and the shelter in place was lifted.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

