Some Stellantis autoworkers feel UAW-Ford tentative deal falls short, fear domino effect

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of Stellantis autoworkers picketing outside the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) expressed disappointment regarding the United Auto Workers' tentative deal with Ford Motor Co.

They said they're concerned the potential deal will have a domino effect on Stellantis.

“It’s going to slide downhill. We’re all probably going to end up taking it if Ford takes. If they don’t take it, nobody should take it," Carlos Hamilton said.

Hamilton, who's dedicated 28 years to Stellantis, said hearing the UAW and Ford reached a tentative deal was mind-boggling. At the same time, he said it's not surprising since the UAW started striking at key plants. His plant, SHAP, walked out Monday.

“I feel it’s a bold deal. I don’t think it’s a good deal at all. Twenty-five percent raise is not enough, especially if you stretching it out for four years. That’s not enough, and they still didn’t get everything for the tiers that I think they did right," he said.

Hamilton said he’s picketing for fellow employees with less seniority, like Terrance Jackson.

Jackson said he's worked for Stellantis for 10 years and also disapproves of the Ford proposal.

“They making a lot of money. It’s hard out here, man. Inflation up out the roof, and our pay been the same," he said.

Jackson said of the tentative deal: "They doing alright, but they can do a lot better."

Automotive expert Paul Eisenstein, editor of Headlight.news, said the UAW’s tentative deal with Ford is substantial.

“Across the board, they got more than I think a lot of us who are watching from outside had expected," he told 7 Action News.

Eisenstein said the deal puts "extreme pressure" on Stellantis and General Motors, and he made a special notation of the competition with foreign automakers to produce full-size pickup trucks.

“It seems highly likely that Stellantis and GM will now have to go and come up with a pattern agreement based on what we’ve seen at Ford. I’d be surprised if there were more than some minor variations," he explained.

However, since Ford's tentative deal is not ratified yet, Hamilton said he’s still hopeful the UAW will back out and push for more concessions. At the very least, he's hoping the UAW holds out for a better deal for Stellantis.

“We’ve been out here for 40-plus days. So, why give up now?” he said.