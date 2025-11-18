TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of families gathered at Somerset Collection in Troy to welcome Santa Claus and officially kick off the holiday season with dazzling lights, festive decorations and holiday magic.

The evening began in front of Mr. and Mrs. Claus' glittering winter castle, where members of Santa's workshop performed tricks and sang Christmas songs before the main event.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Somerset Collection kicks off holiday season with Santa's magical arrival

"I think it's exciting. They get to see Santa. They get to see the joy of Christmas and presents," said Paige Merriweather.

Then, in a moment of pure holiday magic, Santa Claus landed his sleigh on the roof and was seen waving to families below.

WXYZ

With theatrical flair, he and Mrs. Claus made their way inside the mall and burst through the castle doors to the delight of waiting children and families.

"This is my favorite time of year. I love it. It just brings joy to everybody," said Chantel Jappaya of West Bloomfield.

For many families, the event provided a chance to come together and create new memories during the holiday season.

"You know, we're all so far from the family, so it's really nice to get that warm feeling back. It's just a really nice feeling to be here," said Francesca Toscano of Detroit.

WXYZ

Children shared their holiday wish lists, with requests ranging from iPads and Lego sets to more heartfelt desires.

"I want all loves to all people," Khloe McCree said.

Santa Claus will be available for visits every day until Dec. 23. Families wanting photos with Santa must register online in advance.

