Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Debut albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Alicia Keys, along with the Latin pop megahit “Livin' La Vida Loca” and Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody," are being inducted into the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced 25 songs, albums, historical recordings and a podcast that are being preserved this year as important contributions to culture and history.

Other songs being included are Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Walking the Floor Over You” by Ernest Tubb, “Moon River” by Andy Williams and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” by The Four Tops.