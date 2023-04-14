Son's overdose death leads to awareness campaign from metro Detroit family

(WXYZ) — Denis Preka was just 21 years old, an honor roll college student with a bright future, when a single decision to take drugs without a prescription at a friend's house led to his overdose death.

Now, through a new lawsuit, his loved ones hope to get accountability and raise awareness for parents and young people by sharing a tale of caution.

As a mother, Linda Preka Thom is living with a broken heart.

"Denis was the most wonderful child any mother could dream of," Linda said.

Denis was an honor roll student of the University of Detroit Mercy and he graduated from De La Salle. He enjoyed sports and was loved by family and friends.

"His girlfriend, Neruz, love of his life. He intended to marry her," Denis' dad, Jamie, said.

Denis died on March 19, 2019, when he overdosed after taking drugs not prescribed to him at a friend's house.

In the suit, attorneys spell out his final hours. It says Denis was visiting a friend in Novi where he said he'd plan to spend all night studying for an exam.

"We know that he asked for Adderall," Jamie said.

Jamie said a review of Denis' search history on his phone showed the last thing he looked up were side effects of Ritalin, which he thought he was given by a visitor.

"He was going to study as long as it took," Jamie said.

As the night went on, Jamie said Denis began to spiral downhill while being videotaped on Snapchat shaking and sweating as the guys laughed.

We aren't naming the three defendants in the case since none are currently criminally charged.

An autopsy found the drug he took was actually MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy.

"Making fun of him. Assaulting him by pouring water on his face and making jokes about staying hydrated," Jamie said.

Attorney Michael Morse says Denis' condition worsened. He was unable to speak or stand up, yet no one called 911 until Denis was found dead the next morning.

"I'm watching this thinking, OK, at this point they should have called 911," Morse said. "Any parent or kid can watch this and say I’m not going to take a pill from a stranger or somebody I even know."

Snapchat videos we watched with Morse are now being presented as evidence and substantiate the claims.

"I'm really angry when I watch that video. This could have been avoided," Morse said.

We’ve learned a Novi police investigation also led to a criminal charge in connection with Denis’s death, yet the charge was later dismissed by the prosecutor. In an interview, we asked them why.

“The reason for the dismissal is information about reliability of evidence we had, that we weren’t aware of when we first charged the case," David Williams, a chief assistant prosecutor at the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, said. "That new information made it clear we didn’t have enough evidence to try this case."

Wiliams said the delivery of MDMA causing death was filed against one of the young men back in 2019, but additional information that raised concerns led to dismissal in February 2022, including who had access to Snapchat and lack of evidence to prove who exactly supplied the drugs.

"This young man died tragically and someone gave him drugs that killed him. If we could prove who for sure gave him those drugs that’s a crime and we would charge that," Williams said.

“These kids should be held responsible for this death because it could have been avoided," Morse said. "In this case it killed a boy. A college kid just trying to study for an exam. Not much sadder than that.”

Morse and Denis' family say along with accountability for alleged negligence, assault and other violence, they're determined to raise awareness.

"The most important thing is raising awareness in the big picture. For other young people to be cautious about what they think they are taking," Jamie said.

“Deep down I know I’m going to have justice for Denis. I know. I know," Linda added.

We did reach out to attorneys for all three defendants but all declined to comment.

Denis' family said they're also pursuing other avenues for prosecution.