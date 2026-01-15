Soo Locks to close Thursday for annual maintenance; see a ship traverse the icy locks

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie will close to all shipping traffic on Thursday night for the next two months for annual seasonal maintenance.

Under federal regulations, the Great Lakes shipping season operates from mid-to-late March through mid-January, and the operating season also depends on the feasibility of vessels operating during typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

Watch below: M/V Herbert C. Jackson makes final icy transit through Soo Locks for 2025-26 shipping season

“Every year, our lock and dam operators transition from assisting vessels through the Soo Locks to performing maintenance on the locks,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operations Branch Chief Jeff Harrington said. “The team works alongside Soo Project Office maintenance crews to provide 100% effort in completing all critical maintenance during the ten-week shutdown. They work long hours in harsh northern Michigan winter conditions to complete a significant amount of maintenance during this annual closure period.”

During this winter maintenance period, the MacArthur Lock will not be dewatered. It's expected to open in late April 2026. The Poe Lock, the largest in the Soo, will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15 or until commercial traffic ceases.

The Poe Lock will be dewatered during the maintenance period and is scheduled to reopen on March 25.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, maintenance on the Poe Lock includes underfloor cleanout and manhole inspections, a five-year periodic assessment, repairs to Gate 1, installing a lifting tug on Gate 4, jacking pedestal repairs on Gate 3 and testing of Ice Study wall coating.

Other maintenance includes replacing pier fender timbers and inspections on a variety of systems.

“Reliable Great Lakes navigation and the momentum of the American manufacturing supply chain depend on getting the job done here. In an unforgiving northern climate, our exceptional team tackles the complex maintenance demands of aging infrastructure, proving their skill on systems well past their service life.” Soo Locks Operations Manager LeighAnn Ryckeghem said.

Annually, the Soo Locks handle more than 4,500 vessels that cary up to 80 million tons of cargo through the locks.