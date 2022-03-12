Sorry concert lovers, Saint Andrew's Hall temporarily shut down over structural issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced that Saint Andrew’s Hall in downtown Detroit is no longer allowed to hold any future events at the moment.

This restriction is set in place due to the venue’s floor nearly buckling during Tuesday’s show featuring rapper and songwriter Baby Keem.

According to Live Nation Entertainment, which operates Saint Andrews Hall, a joint in the floor became loose as the crowd became excited. The company says the floor did not buckle. The venue ended Baby Keem's concert 20 minutes early as a safety precaution.

RELATED: Concertgoers alarmed after floor nearly buckles at St. Andrew's Hall

Yola, a British artist, tweeted Friday announcing the cancellation of her show due to the building’s structural issues.

“We are gutted, especially being the first night of a long run, but everyone’s safety comes first,” tweeted Yola.

The artist stated in her tweet that ticket holders would automatically be refunded due to the cancellation of her show.

Detroit’s chief enforcement officer says commercial buildings are inspected every two years. The last time Saint Andrew’s Hall was inspected was a year ago.

The following shows are canceled, according to Live Nation Entertainment:



March 11 - Yola

March 12 - Kat Von D

March 13 - Epik High

March 15 - Inhaler, moving to The Crofoot

March 16 - Knuckle Puck, moving to The Crofoot



If you were planning to attend an event at Saint Andrew's Hall in the near future, be sure to check with Live Nation for updates.

