Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury

Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 19, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who previously advised the key government witness in the hush money payment investigation into Donald Trump has been invited to appear before the Manhattan grand jury that is eyeing potential charges against the former president.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings with The Associated Press.

Robert Costello had advised former Trump attorney Michael Cohen before the two had a falling out.

The person familiar with the matter says Costello is prepared to offer testimony to the grand jury attacking the credibility of Cohen's statements.

