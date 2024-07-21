Melvindale Police Officer dead after shooting near car wash

MELVINDALE, Mich. — A Melvindale Police Officer was shot & killed near a car wash on Sunday, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and a police source tells 7 News Detroit.

It happened near the 17000 block of Clarann Street in Melvindale. The source tells us that officers were told to respond to a carwash at 17344 Clarann, and police currently have several blocks taped off in the area. Dearborn Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are assisting with the search of the suspect/s.

A spokesperson for the Melvindale Police Department tells us police are searching for a 44-year-old Puerto Rican man named Michael Lopez. Police say he's wearing black pants and no shirt, has numerous tattoos and a goatee, and was last seen riding a green bicycle.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Lopez, with the manhunt underway near Oakwood and Dix Road. Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.