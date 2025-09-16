Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
South Lyon Community Schools cancels classes Tuesday over network interruption

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The South Lyon school district has canceled classes Tuesday for what is being called a network interruption.

The superintendent has released the following statement about the situation:

We are currently investigating a network interruption. Upon learning of the incident, we took certain systems offline out of an abundance of caution and began a thorough investigation with leading information technology experts. Our primary focus remains on a safe and efficient remediation process and the restoration of our systems.
Steve Archibald

No other information has been released about the situation. The district has not said if the interruption is to a system that contains student information.

