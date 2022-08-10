Southbound I-75 closing between I-375 & M-10 The Lodge this weekend

(WXYZ) — A major stretch of highway in Downtown Detroit will be closing to drivers this weekend for bridge repairs.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 will close from I-375 to M-10 The Lodge from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15.

There will also be no southbound I-75 access to Grand River Ave. at this time.

Those staying on the freeway will take southbound I-75 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and back to southbound I-75.

Those heading downtown have several alternate routes to get into the city. They include: