Southbound I-75 closing between I-375 & M-10 The Lodge this weekend

construction
construction
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 10, 2022
(WXYZ) — A major stretch of highway in Downtown Detroit will be closing to drivers this weekend for bridge repairs.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 will close from I-375 to M-10 The Lodge from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15.

There will also be no southbound I-75 access to Grand River Ave. at this time.

Those staying on the freeway will take southbound I-75 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 and back to southbound I-75.

Those heading downtown have several alternate routes to get into the city. They include:

  • Southbound I-75 to Madison Street.
  • Southbound I-75 to southbound I-375, then Lafayette Street/Monroe Street.
  • Southbound I-75 to westbound Mack Avenue, then southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue).
  • Southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), then southbound
