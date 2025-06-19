Southbound I-75 in Southwest Detroit closing this weekend for bridge work

DETROIT (WXYZ) — I-75 in Southwest Detroit will close for the next two weekends so crews can add protective surfaces to bridges in the area.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews have to add protective surfaces to four bridges that had their bridge decks replaced during a 2017-2018 project.

Between Friday, June 20 and Monday, June 23, MDOT will close southbound I-75 between I-96 and Schaefer Rd. for the work. Lane closures will start east of the I-96/I-75 interchange. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday.

The posted detour for the closure will be southbound I-75, westbound I-96, westbound I-94 and southbound I-275 to I-75. Fort St. is also available for local use.

Then, next weekend, northbound I-75 will close from Schaefer Rd. to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 27, through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 30.