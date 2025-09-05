Southbound I-75 shutting down this weekend in Southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — Four miles of southbound I-75 will be shut down for the next two weekends for construction, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

According to MDOT, the closure is for multiple projects, including adding a protective surface to four bridges, and an epoxy overlay to the I-75 Rouge River Bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, the highway will close from Clark Ave. to Schaefer Rd. It will close in the same area the following weekend from the same times – Sept. 12-15.

The detour for the closure is southbound I-75 is westbound I-96, westbound I-94 and southbound I-275 to I-75. Fort St. is available for local traffic as an alternate route.

Future weekend closures are expected on northbound I-75 in mid-September and early October.