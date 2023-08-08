Southbound M-39 closed near Ford Road after reports of body on freeway

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say southbound M-39 near Ford Road in Wayne County has been shut down after reports of a body on the freeway.

Police say they received calls about the body around 4:20 p.m.

8/8 at 4:20 PM

Location:

S M39 near Ford Rd.

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of the body of a

female discovered in middle of freeway at location. The freeway will be closed SB at Warren for the investigation. More to follow 1/ pic.twitter.com/DMgB6qGe7n — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 8, 2023

According to police, callers said a woman’s body was discovered in the middle of the freeway.

The freeway is currently closed for an investigation.

