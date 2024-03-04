Watch Now
Southbound M-53 closing between M-59 & 18 Mile for 3 months

Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 04, 2024
A major highway in Macomb County will shut down for the next three months, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT said southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Ave.) will close between M-59 (Hall Road) and 18 Mile starting Monday morning.

The highway will shut down for road and bridge work, and the eastbound and westbound ramps from M-59 to southbound M-53 will also close.

Southbound M-53 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-59 (Hall Road) to southbound Mound Road, then eastbound 18 Mile Road to southbound M-53.

There will also be local road closures for bridge work on M-53 at the following intersections:

  • Utica Road,
  • 19 Mile Road, and
  • Canal Road.

The work is part of a $16 million project on M-53 between 18 Mile and M-59 for resurfacing, concrete repair, bridge repair and more.

