Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.

The money is being spent to fund Helping Hand workers that are in the region distributing water, hot food, blankets and baby diapers to those in need. It has helped feed thousands of meals already.

Hisham Elzayed is one worker on the ground in Turkey with the Southfield-based nongovernmental organization. He shared a video he recorded where as he talked about the work being done, he says children were pulled from the rubble of a building.

“The disaster is very big, bigger than us,” he told Seven Action News.

“We are really trying to help anyone in need. And it's part of our religion, it's a part of our faith to help people in need,” said Farooq Haque, chief financial officer of the Muslim faith-based charity.

He says to learn more and donate, please visit hhrd.org/turkey.

