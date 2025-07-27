SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield gas station is saying 'Thank You' to it's customers. with a price that's worth driving a few extra miles for.

Watch Evan Sery's full report in the video player below

Southfield gas station says 'Thank You' to customers by offering gas for $1.99 a gallon

The pumps weren't part of the plan for Zrlina Hannah's Sunday morning.

WXYZ

“Actually was on my way to work, (I) said, 'let me swing in get some chips,'” Hannah said.

But a snack stop quickly turned into a pit stop when Hannah saw the sign.

“and (I) looked up and was like, dollar 99 gas?” Hannah recounted.

$1.99 gas indeed, at a Southfield BP station on Lahser and 10 Mile Road.

WXYZ

“This is our way, me and my family’s way to give back and show our support back to this community," said gas station owner Hassan Beydoun.

Beydoun has owned this shop for two years. He told me that construction on 10 miles over the past three months should have hurt sales, but it didn't.

Beydoun credits his customers for that.

“We still sustained the same amount of business throughout the construction, our number did not go down, so it shows you the loyalty of our service and our customers.” Beydoun said.

Hassan says the best part of all this is seeing reactions from customers who had no idea about this amazing deal.

“I’m sure he's gonna be jammed today, from cars coming from everywhere," Hannah said.

WXYZ

Dwaine Sledge drove from Mt. Clemens after hearing about the appreciation deal on our Sunday Morning newscast.

“i actually just filled up the other day, I'm at a half tank now, but $1.99, you can't beat that," Sledge said.

It's a simple business model at this gas station: rewards for loyalty.

“Customer service, i survey on a daily basis, I try to give the best prices I could and the best service I could, try to keep the place as clean as possible," Beydoun said. “At the the end of the day this is a family to us, not a business.”