Southfield man dies in rollover crash on the Lodge

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 24, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A driver from Southfield is dead after a rollover crash that shut down a portion of The Lodge freeway late Sunday night, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the southbound portion of the freeway near Forest, with first responders performing CPR on the driver of an overturned vehicle.

Investigators say that the driver, a 59-year-old Southfield man, drove up the embankment near the Forest exit, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The freeway was closed for this crash investigation, but has since been re-opened.

