Southfield PD: 3 arrested in double shooting at gas station in October 2025

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been arrested after two men were shot at a Southfield gas station this past fall, the Southfield Police Department tells us.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the BP station 24722 Southfield Road. Police responded to a report of a shooting at that location around 6 p.m. that day.

Police say two men were found shot at the gas station. We're told that before the shootings, two men who police believe knew each other walked into the gas station, got into an argument, and exchanged gunfire. The two men shot were not involved in that argument, and didn't know the shooting suspects, investigators say.

Both men were hospitalized from the shooting with non-fatal injuries.

Chief Elvin Barren is set to speak on the arrests in a press conference later this afternoon. 7 News Detroit will be at that press conference, and we will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.