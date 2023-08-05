Southfield police are looking for a missing, vulnerable man last seen Friday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man last seen Saturday evening.

Jeffery Singleton, 61, of Southfield was last seen on August 4 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Southfield.

Singleton, a black male, is approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and white Fila gym shoes.

Police say Singleton has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jeffery Singleton, please contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.