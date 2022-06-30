Southfield police charge boyfriend of victim in hit-and-run, not driver

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — New information was released Thursday in the death of a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run incident in a Southfield parking lot over the weekend. The man, now charged, was not the driver of the car. Instead, prosecutors have charged the boyfriend of the victim, who is also the father to the child.

The victim, 27 year old Tiara Bianka Jones, was found on the ground Sunday just after 3:00 pm at the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road in Southfield. She had been struck by a car and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Thursday, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren revealed, in detail, new information about what happened that day.

“Our suspect in this case, Davon Nicholas Lovan, 25 years old, resident of the city of Redford," Chief Barren said as he explained how the incident unfolded that day.

“The driver of the vehicle began arguing with Ms. Jones, again our victim. Shortly thereafter, the suspect who again has been identified as the boyfriend of our victim and the father of the unborn child arrived at the location,” said Barren.

Barren said Lovan pulled out a gun.

“Pointed that handgun at the driver and stated that he would kill him. The driver, fearing that he would be shot, placed the vehicle in reverse and ultimately, struck Ms. Jones,” explained Barren.

The driver then ran from his vehicle. Barren explained why that driver has not been charged.

“A number of prosecutors reviewed this case… and there was no findings based on the evidence that they could have charged him because they could not find intent to strike our victim,” Barren explained.

The introduction of the handgun, Chief Barren said, led to the unfortunate chain of events.

Fortunately, medical staff were able to save the child.

“And, I’m told the child is doing fine at this time,” said Barren.

