Southfield Police searching for 10-month-old girl and her father

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for help finding a 10-month-old little girl believed to be in the custody of her father.

Tru Jones was turned over to the care of Jaden Cathey sometime in late January. Since that time, her mother has obtained full parental rights but has been unable to locate the child. Southfield Police have also been unable to locate Carter.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.