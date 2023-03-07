Watch Now
News

Southfield police searching for missing 51-year-old with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

Southfield Police
Southfield PD
Southfield Police
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 15:03:11-05

(WXYZ) — Southfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 51-year-old man who has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder. 

Police say Warren Elliott Zussman was last seen on foot in the 15000 block of 12 Mile in Southfield on March 7 around 10:45 a.m.

He is described as 5’ and 115 pounds with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, red jacket, white pants and black boots. 

Police say he tends to frequent the 12 Mile and Greenfield area. 

No photo has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and refer to case number 23-7456. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website